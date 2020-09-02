Speaking Out: Breonna Taylor’s Boyfriend Kenneth Walker Announces He’s Suing Louisville Metro Police

As we enter September of 2020, justice still has not been served in the killing of Breonna Taylor.

Taylor was wrongfully killed when police burst into the wrong home in the middle of the night with a no-knock search warrant. The incident took place in Louisville, Kentucky and even with such a huge public outcry, the state and city officials along with law enforcement have ignored all the pleas for justice. During her murder, her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, was arrested for allegedly attempting to kill a police officer when he fired a warning shot at the police, who hadn’t announced themselves before they entered the house.

For the duration of the protests following Breonna’s tragic murder, Kenneth has been out of the spotlight–but now, he has finally spoken out. While holding a press conference, Kenneth and his lawyer announced he is suing the Louisville Police Department. This news comes after it was announced her old boyfriend was offered a plea deal to admit she was involved in a drug ring, which he declined and instead took the time.

Kenneth is suing for false imprisonment and is asking to be declared “immune” from criminal prosecution under Kentucky’s “stand your ground” law.

In addition, he will also be seeking damages for the negligence of the police and the trauma, humiliation, indignity, physical pain, mental suffering, and mental anguish” that he has experienced throughout the tragedy, ABC News reported.

“I was raised by a good family. I am a legal gun owner and I would never knowingly shoot at a police officer,” Walker said at the news conference. Litigation against the cops that killed Breonna Taylor is still pending.

You can watch his entire press conference below.