MORE Hilariously Petty Tweets From Brandy & Monica’s Shady Verzuz Battle

Yeah when I start doing this. Just know I texted my man to come get me, pic.twitter.com/dvsYamTxps — BITCH I AINT T.I. (@foreverignorant) September 1, 2020

Everyone’s still BUZZING over Brandy and Monica’s delightfully shady Verzuz experience that shattered records with SIX MILLION total viewers while raising over $250,000 for Michelle Obama’s When We All Vote and generating 1.9 million tweets, including 1 million in the U.S. alone.

Whether they actually like each other or not, we’re still not quite sure, but the petty exchanges, fake smiles and shady shenanigans between the friendly rivals continue to fuel the most hilarious tweets, memes and videos that we’ve seen in a good minute.

At one point, Monica appeared visibly annoyed when Brandy attempted to get her to join her impromptu rendition of Sam Cooke’s iconic song “A Change Is Gonna Come” on the spot.

Oh, and “The Boy Is Mine” finale? Awwwwkwaaard.

But, to be fair, the two were cordial most of the night despite sweetly awkward Brandy doing wayyy too much, way too often.

Diddy lookin at all that untouched ciroc pic.twitter.com/VJq9qL38Nm — Rich Flair (@RICHFlair_) September 1, 2020

Brandy, 41, and Monica, 39, dominated R&B as teens in the ’90s and famously won Best R&B Performance By A Duo Or Group for “The Boy Is Mine” at the 1999 Grammys.

The award-winning duo reunited in 2012 for follow-up single “It All Belongs to Me.” Three years later, Monica revealed there was never really a feud between her and Brandy. Nope. Just “brilliant marketing.”

“People are still asking: ‘Who was the boy?’ and ‘Who got the boy?’ There was no boy! It just was a song!” Monica told HuffPost Live. “We played up the dramatics of it all, but I’m like, ‘Guys, we were 16 and 17.’ We’re 35 and 36 now. There was no boy and no beef.”

The two artists brought plenty of surprises and nostalgic classics to their VERZUZ show down, like Brandy’s hit “I Wanna Be Down” and Monica’s “Don’t Take It Personal.” Sen. Kamala Harris made a brief appearance during the battle to promote Michelle Obama’s When We All Vote campaign, encouraging viewers to get out to the polls come November.

Between songs, Brandy read several poems dedicated to the stars that have passed recently like Kobe and Gianna Bryant, Nipsey Hussle and Chadwick Boseman. Monica surprised fans with a brand new song called “Trenches” with Lil Baby too.

Your aunties who hate each other but love they momma so they will act nice at thanksgiving dinner #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/HqKfQAumpq — Tyra Banks’ PR Team (@Caughtinmyfro) September 1, 2020

Who won–Brandy or Monica? Do you think they still have beef? Tell us in the comments and peep the funniest (and pettiest) reactions on the flip.