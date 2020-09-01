The Shade Is Mine: Funniest (And Pettiest) Tweets From Brandy & Monica’s Delightfully Shady Verzuz Battle

Why y’all photoshopped them shoes on Monica? #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/kZSLzBr1zp — Them chickens is ash & I’m lotion. (@djordxc) September 1, 2020

Last night’s highly anticipated Verzuz event between Brandy aka the Vocal Bible and Monica aka Goonica was a delightfully shady celebration of classic R&B that attracted 1.2 million celebs, industry heads, politicians, excited fans and brands who vibed out with two of the biggest singers of their generation.

Whether they actually like each other or not, we’re still not quite sure, but we couldn’t help but notice the awkward exchanges, fake smiles and shady shenanigans between the friendly rivals that fueled all sorts of hilariously messy chaos across social media.

At one point, Monica appeared visibly annoyed when Brandy attempted to get her to join her impromptu rendition of Sam Cooke’s iconic song “A Change Is Gonna Come” on the spot.

Oh, and “The Boy Is Mine” finale? Awwwwkwaaard.

But, to be fair, the two were cordial most of the night despite sweetly awkward Brandy doing wayyy too much, way too often.

Girl get off me. pic.twitter.com/BCWnNbUMfX — Doris Payne (@JayeeMikee) September 1, 2020

Brandy, 41, and Monica, 39, dominated R&B as teens in the ’90s and famously won Best R&B Performance By A Duo Or Group for “The Boy Is Mine” at the 1999 Grammys.

The award-winning duo reunited in 2012 for follow-up single “It All Belongs to Me.” Three years later, Monica revealed there was never really a feud between her and Brandy. Nope. Just “brilliant marketing.”

“People are still asking: ‘Who was the boy?’ and ‘Who got the boy?’ There was no boy! It just was a song!” Monica told HuffPost Live. “We played up the dramatics of it all, but I’m like, ‘Guys, we were 16 and 17.’ We’re 35 and 36 now. There was no boy and no beef.”

The two artists brought plenty of surprises and nostalgic classics to their VERZUZ show down, like Brandy’s hit “I Wanna Be Down” and Monica’s “Don’t Take It Personal.” Sen. Kamala Harris made a brief appearance during the battle to promote Michelle Obama’s When We All Vote campaign, encouraging viewers to get out to the polls come November.

Between songs, Brandy read several poems dedicated to the stars that have passed recently like Kobe and Gianna Bryant, Nipsey Hussle and Chadwick Boseman. Monica surprised fans with a brand new song called “Trenches” with Lil Baby too.

Who won–Brandy or Monica? Do you think they still have beef?