Preciousness: Eniko Hart Shares 3D Sonogram Of Her And Kevin Hart’s Unborn Daughter…She Looks Like Daddy!

Kevin Hart’s wife Eniko proudly shared the newest sonogram of their new baby to her Instagram feed on Monday. The photo features four angles of the baby Hart growing inside of her belly. From the 3D image, you can tell exactly who their baby girl favors, her daddy!

“I can not wait to kiss these fat cheeks! 🤗 #BabyK💜,” the mom wrote excitedly alongside photo.

Baby girl also seems to resemble her brother a lot already. Kenzo Hart turns 3 in November.

36-year-old Eniko has been patiently waiting for her and hubby Kevin’s bundle of joy, but not at all forgetting about her health in the process. Recently, Eniko hosted a “drive thru” style baby shower, allowing for social distancing as coronavirus is still a huge concern.

The mom has been sharing regularly scheduled workouts with a trainer as her belly grows, using light weights. A recent workout found Eniko and her bump doing underwater exercises in her pool. “Pool workout was a success!”, Eniko shared.

Eniko hasn’t officially confirmed how far along she is in her pregnancy but fans are sending her blessings as she continues to grow in her abdomen. Who do you think baby Eniko and Kevin’s baby girl will look like?

In addition to becoming a new father, Kevin Hart will be the host of the one-hour VOMO: Vote or Miss Out special that’s set to air Sept. 14th at 10:00 p.m ET on ABC. The nonpartisan comedy special will feature A-list celebrities and will aim to raise awareness about the upcoming presidential election.

Will Ferrell, Scarlett Johansson, Michelle Obama, Cindy McCain, Jon Hamm, Ann Romney, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Tim Allen, Jay Leno, Tiffany Haddish, 2 Chainz, are all expected to make guest appearances. The participants will perform comedy bits and stand up routines throughout the night while addressing policy reform and procedural changes caused by the coronavirus pandemic.