Safe & Chic: Eniko Hart Celebrates ‘Baby K’ With A Beautiful Drive-Up Baby Shower

It’s almost time for The Harts to welcome their latest addition to their blended bunch and they celebrated with a pretty, mobile friendly baby shower.

“Baby K”, as Eniko Hart affectionately calls her burgeoning baby girl she’s expecting with famous hubby Kevin Hart, was showered with a “Boho Bliss” theme. For the special occasion, event planners pulled out a silver camper, a lavish nude flower arrangement and wicker accents.

The design and set up was not only eye-catching, but done for health reasons. With “drive-up” mobility, friends and family could drop off gifts and not get too close to pregnant Eniko amid coronavirus concerns. Some fans in Eniko’s comments were confused about the theme with one person writing, “What in the upscale trailer park set up is this?”. Eniko actually responded with, “expand your mind.”

In another post, Eniko thanked everyone for participating on her health friendly baby shower.

Huge thanks to everyone for celebrating with us yesterday especially during this crazy time! My “drive-by shower Boho theme” came to life thanks to @bonniewalkerevents..I gave you the idea and u created a masterpiece. As usual you kill it every time for our events and we r truly thankful!

P.S. the airstream set it off ok! Lol. xoxo

Kevin and Eniko’s son Kenzo Kash seemed excited about baby K at the baby shower, kissing his mommy’s tummy. Kevin Hart’s beautfiful older children, Heaven and Henedrix, were there with their stepmom Eniko enjoying the celebration as well. Super sweet!

Back in March, the couple made the announcement about the new edition to their big family.

“In the midst of all of this we’re counting our blessings and couldn’t be more grateful! Soon to be a family of 6!,” Eniko wrote via Instagram on March 24th. It’s amazing to see Kevin and Eniko’s relationship remain strong and we can’t wait until baby K arrives.

What do you think of Eniko’s drive-up baby shower set up?