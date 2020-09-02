“Marriage Boot Camp” Exclusive: De’Von Takes A Lie Detector Test… Has He Been Deceiving Hazel E?! [VIDEO]

Happy Hump Day! We’re just a day away from the season finale of “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition” and we can’t wait to see how the rest of the couples lie detector tests go… Speaking of which, we’ve got an exclusive clip from tomorrow night’s episode and it looks like Hazel E finally gets her chance to find out if De’Von is a user or nah. Check out the clip below:

Yiiiiiikes! Deception was indicated in the lie detector test! What would you do??? Also how crazy, Hazel E is pregnant and can’t be stressed out at all — so she doesn’t have to take the lie detector test but now De’Von’s lie detector test results come back like this? What is she gonna dooooo?!

Here’s what to expect from the episode:

The lie detector results wreak havoc on the house. An explosive fight erupts before couples are forced to make their final decisions, leading to a shocking twist that stuns Dr. Ish. Tahiry surprises Vado with a powerful revelation.

Hmmmm wonder what that will be…

MARRIAGE BOOT CAMP: HIP HOP EDITION – “VOW OR NEVER” – Airs Thursday, September 3 at 9/8C

Will you be watching?! We are not ready for this season to end. It’s definitely been a roller coaster ride with so many ups and downs and drama with literally EVERYBODY! Seriously, this season as the show was airing, Madina, Hazel, Tahiry ALL made headlines — some that had absolutely nothing to do with the show and others that did. This was a great cast. Willie and Shanda are probably our faves from the season along with Hazel and De’Von. Who were yours?