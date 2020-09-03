Aubrey O’Day Continues Denying ‘Unrecognizable’ Paparazzi Pics, Attorney Issues Statement

Aubrey O’Day is defending herself AGAIN amid backlash over paparazzi pics.

As previously reported the former Danity Kane songstress was trending this week after The Daily Mail posted an article partially titled; PICTURED: Aubrey O’Day looks unrecognizable.”

In them, there are alleged pictures of the singer walking her dogs in Palm Springs, California and as The Daily Mail pointed out, the tattoos on the woman match the Flat Tummy Tea Ambassador’s.

Aubrey clapped back however with a swimsuit selfie and a message that the pics were photoshopped.

“It’s so sick what people will do to a woman’s body for clickbait and that my lawyer needed this photo to defend me against it!” Aubrey captioned a black swimsuit. “When is this industry going to stop abusing women’s bodies?”

She also shared a video.

Now she’s further defending herself from fans who alleged that her “proof pics” are altered. According to Aubrey, that’s untrue. When a fan claimed that Aubrey’s hand in the swimsuit selfie was photoshopped, she clapped back and called them a “moron.”

“There is nothing ps [photoshopped] in that photo. And the fact that they won’t stop shows you how sick and abusive her and our society is on women.”

Like a hand holding the sign? What the fuck is that moron talking about? There is nothing ps in that photo. And the fact they they won’t stop shows you how sick and abusive her and our society is on women. Foul! https://t.co/rcDivnmf2W — Aubrey O'Day (@AubreyODay) September 2, 2020

She also retweeted a fan who said that the Daily Mail’s images might be Photoshopped themselves.

Aubrey’s attorney Ben Walter also issued a statement to Page Six saying;

“The photos came to this firm’s attention last night, which is why legal action has not taken place yet. Aubrey’s post speaks for itself,” he said of his client’s response to the images. “The person in the paparazzi photos is not the same person in the picture that Aubrey shared on Instagram, in that the photo has been altered in an unflattering manner. It’s clear to see that there are noticeable differences between the two photos.”

Walter added,

“Aubrey has shared an unedited photo to put this issue to bed quickly. While it appears that body shaming has become the norm (e.g., comments were made earlier this year about Jason Momoa and are frequently made about female celebrities), Aubrey will not tolerate it, nor will she allow others to manipulate her image, and finds it sad that this is a newsworthy topic given the current climate of the world.”

Page Six claims however that a source told them the “photos are real.”

“They were only cropped,” the insider said. “They weren’t even color-corrected at all. She hasn’t done well throughout the pandemic,” they added.

Fans are now urging Aubrey to go live on IG to shut down the speculation and others are telling her to ignore the “haters.”

What. A. Mess.

Is it time for people to leave Aubrey alone over these alleged paparazzi pics???