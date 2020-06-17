Congratulations! Hazel-E Shares First Image Of Her Baby Girl, Ava Dior

Congratulations are in order for Hazel-E and her boo De’Von Waller. The engaged pair are now officially parents of a beautiful baby girl named Ava Dior. Hazel-E announced De’Von had put a ring on her finger back in October 2019, weeks later she was baby bumpin’!

Here is the first video the proud mama shared of her baby girl, Ava Dior! Toooo cute.

The former “Love and Hip Hop” reality star, now wife-to-be, has been sharing every milestone of her relationship journey on social media, from her engagement to her baby shower. Stepping it up a notch, she and her hubby-to-be have now started a Youtube channel to chronicle their life now as partners.

In their latest vlog, Hazel-E, De’Von and their fluffy pooch share what it was like adjusting before their new baby Ava Dior arrived amid a pandemic. Hazel takes us shopping and then to her doctor’s appointment.

Congrats to Hazel-E and De’Von!