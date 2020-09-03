Proud Meemaw: Tiny Harris Shares Adorable Clip Of Pregnant Daughter Zonnique And Her Baby Daddy [Video]

Tiny Harris is super excited for her daughter Zonnique, who is currently pregnant with her first child, so much that she couldn’t help but show her and her boo Bandhunta Izzy, some love on instagram.

Previously, Tiny spoke of for her 24-year-old daughter after Zonnique face criticism only for not being married to her rapper boyfriend.Tiny, however, approves of Zonnique and her boo Bandhunta Izzy being together and co-parenting. She described Zonnique as following in her footsteps, with Tiny being T.I.’s third baby mama and wife.

“I said I ended up being a third baby mother too. I wouldn’t change it for nothing in the world, because at the end of the day I wouldn’t have had the three kids I had with this man. I feel like my kids are the most amazing kids, I don’t regret it.”

In a recent post, Tiny shouts out the young lovers as she promote Zonnique’s new music coming soon.

Sorry Niq I had to post this cause it’s super cute & mainly My new 💩 frm you my 1st

It looks like Zonnique is following in her mom’s footsteps career-wise as well. The young mother is a reality star and a sultry R&B singer with a number of popular hits under her belt.

Are you ready for a new project from Zonnique before or after she has her precious bundle?