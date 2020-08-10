Celebrity Friend Files: Tiny Harris Updates Fans About Tamar’s Health, “She’s Doing Much Better”

“Hopefully I can go see her. I’m not going to rush her,” Tiny Harris shares about friend Tamar. The singer and reality star shared details on Tamar’s health after an alleged suicide attempt back in July. Tiny dished with Hollywood Life in a recent video, confirming that she’s actively healing and hopes to see her friend soon.

“She’s been writing me and she seems to be doing better, much better, and I’m just waiting to visit her now,” Tiny said. “When I get back to L.A., hopefully I can go see her. I’m not going to rush her. I want her to be well and I want her to be ready to see everybody or see me but, yeah, she’s doing much better though. I can say that.”

As previously reported back in July, Tamar’s boyfriend David called 911 saying that Tamar had been drinking and had taken an unknown amount of prescription pills in a suspected overdose. Medics had to rush on the scene and took Tamar to a local hospital. Tamar was then placed under 24-hour watch while hospitalized.

Weeks after her hospitalization WEtv network, whom she complained about, announced they would part ways with her so she could focus on her mental health. We’re glad to hear she’s doing better!