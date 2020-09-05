Wait, What?! Osama Bin Laden’s Niece Is A MAGA Who Believes That Only Donald Trump Can Prevent Another 9/11

There are quite a few things that we didn’t have on our 2020 Bingo card and Osama Bin Laden’s niece, Noor Bin Ladin, being a devout MAGA was DEFINITELY not one of them.

In her first-ever interview, Noor Bin Ladin tells the NYPost that she believes Donald Trump is the only presidential candidate who can prevent “another 9/11” from happening…

“ISIS proliferated under the Obama/Biden administration, leading to them coming to Europe. Trump has shown he protects America and us by extension from foreign threats by obliterating terrorists at the root and before they get a chance to strike,” bin Ladin, 33, told The Post in her first-ever interview.

Protects who? This broad lives alllll the way in Switzerland talmbout some “Trump protects America”. Bish, you don’t even go here. You’re a Stan. The Post article states that Bin Ladin (who has allegedly always spelled her name differently than her murderous unc) is “an American a heart” and had a childhood dream of driving cross-country in an RV.

If she don’t get the f**k…

“I have been a supporter of President Trump since he announced he was running in the early days in 2015. I have watched from afar and I admire this man’s resolve,” she said. “He must be reelected … It’s vital for the future of not only America, but western civilization as a whole.” “You look at all the terrorist attacks that have happened in Europe over the past 19 years. They have completely shaken us to the core … [Radical Islam] has completely infiltrated our society,” bin Ladin continued. “In the US it’s very worrying that the left has aligned itself completely with the people who share that ideology.”

She clearly watches a LOT of Fox News. SMH.