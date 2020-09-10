BOSSIPSounds: Sha Money XL Takes It Back To The Block With Heartfelt Head-Nodder “Never Did You Wrong” [Video]

Famed G-Unit co-founder Sha Money XL is back with another block-banger (featuring Landlord & Kronik) that comes alive in the authentically up top visuals you can watch below:

The respected industry tastemaker got his start as a protégé to fellow Queens, NY native Jam Master Jay that led to a friendship with Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson. During his tenure with JMJ, Sha Money XL established himself as a go-to producer working with hit-making rappers like Cormega and Mobb Deep.

Years later, he co-Founded G-Unit Records with 50 Cent helping to create a global power that sold over 30 Million records worldwide with acts that included 50 Cent, Lloyd Banks, The Game, Tony Yayo, DJ Whoo Kid, and more.

He served as executive producer for every release on G-Unit while producing many of the hit songs, including 50 Cent’s “Poor Lil Rich” and “High All The Time,” Lloyd Bank’s “Help,” and Mobb Deep’s “Put ‘Em In Their Place.”

With platinum hits and valuable experience under his belt, he went on to establish Money Management Group that guided the careers of Hi-Tek, Jake One, Illmind and more.

Later he created the One Stop Shop Producer Conference that attracted heavy-hitters like DJ Premier, 9th Wonder, and Swizz Beatz before joining Def Jam as Vice President where he signed 2Chainz and Big KRIT.

Working as Executive Vice President of Epic Records, he gave Yo Gotti the most significant mainstream opportunity of his career and discovered ground-breaking new artist Bobby Shmurda.

As a producer, Sha worked with countless chart-topping artists including Busta Rhymes, Stevie Wonder, Snoop Dogg, 2 Pac, Lil Kim, Mac Miller, Yo Gotti, J Cole and more.

Stream “Never Did You Wrong” here and follow him on Instagram here.