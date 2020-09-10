‘I Am The Victim!’ David Adefeso Claims Tamar Braxton Abused Him, Caused $30K Worth Of Damage To His Rolls Royce

David Adefeso is pleading his case. As previously reported the businessman made headlines when it was revealed that he’s seeking a restraining order against Tamar citing a”domestic violence situation.”

The Blast then reported that Tamar, not David, was the victim in the alleged domestic violence incident where he allegedly assaulted her and threatened to kill her in a “murder-suicide.” Tamar reportedly alleged that he grabbed her hard” on the arms and caused bruising, which she allegedly has pictures of. During the alleged scuffle, Braxton reportedly claimed that she only grabbed onto him AFTER he got physical.

Now David’s coming forward with allegations that the Braxton Family Values songstress assaulted him in a car and caused $30,000 worth of damage.

“Here’s the truth, I’ve been a victim of domestic violence, domestic assault. I was attacked,” said David. I was driving on high speed and I was attacked, a blow to my neck, my jugular. For those of you who know medicine, the jugular is what carries blood to your brain. When you’re hit there, it discombobulates you. I was driving fast, I had to call my mom. A 50-year-old guy having to call his mom when he’s driving. And my mom started praying, Tamar was in the car. My mom started praying. Only to find out after the blow, I was being secretly recorded. Something that is illegal and unfair. And the tape’s being sent to my family. The tapes of me in distress and pain, calling my mom are being sent to my family and other people.”

According to David, Tamar, who was in the backseat, destroyed his car causing thousands of dollars and damages. Still, he’s adamant that he did not put his hands on her.

“My car was destroyed. I drive a Rolls Royce, many of you know,” said David. “Almost $30,000 in damage. And I can’t really continue to speak about this because the cops are involved. It’s criminal case now, the damage to the car, the taping, the assault.” I can tell you this, I will never, ever, ever and never will put my hand on a woman. I grew up in a household, my parents were together for 50 years. They were married. I lived in the home for 21 years but I observed them for over 40 years. My mom and dad were the most loving and kind couple to each other. I never saw my dad hit my mom. I never heard my mom hit my dad or see it…I never witnessed domestic assault growing up. Not from a friend, not from a cousin. I didn’t grow up in that type of environment. I grew up with two covenants that I made to myself. And two covenants that I made to my God, I would never hit a woman and I would never cheat on the woman that I was dating or married to. I have never broken them. God gave us women to be our partners to be our strength. You hit a woman, you deserve to go to jail for a long time. Women are not as strong as us physically. You do not touch women. Not in my home, not ever.”

He ended with this declaration that he’s never physically abused the songstress in his life and a criminal investigation is afoot.

“I never ever laid a hand on Tamar Braxton or any woman in my entire life. What you’ve been told is false. There’s a criminal investigation going on. I am the victim. The truth will come to light. I’m really hoping there’s no issues of perjury on the other side. It really is important. You can say whatever you want on social media. Don’t tell the cops something that’s true. And I told the cops exactly what happened. I was the victim, never laid a hand on her and never, ever, ever, ever will lay a hand on a woman.”

What. A. Mess.

All of this drama comes amid reports that Tamar’s family “expressed concern” over David and believe that Tamar’s “mood swings tend to align with his.” The family was also allegedly concerned to hear David bring up Tamar’s issues with WE tv on a 911 call after an alleged suicide attempt.

Fans of Tamar are siding with the singer and calling David an “opportunist.”

