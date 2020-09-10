‘Everybody’s Heard The Stories’: Halle Berry Remembers Clashing With Director Bryan Singer On The Set Of ‘X-Men’

Halle Berry isn’t holding back when it comes to speaking about an already-controversial director.

Earlier this week, Halle Berry spoke to Variety about what it was like to work with Bryan Singer. The pair worked together on several early 2000s X-Men movies, in which Singer directed and Berry played Storm.

As you may or may not already know, Singer has been at the receiving end of multiple sexual assault accusations, which came from men who were underage when said assaults were alleged to have taken place. Singer has denied those claims, but those aren’t the only negative stories plaguing the director’s reputation.

“Bryan’s not the easiest dude to work with,” Berry told Variety. “I mean, everybody’s heard the stories—I don’t have to repeat them—and heard of his challenges, and what he struggles with.” “I would sometimes be very angry with him,” she continued. “I got into a few fights with him, said a few cuss words out of sheer frustration. When I work, I’m serious about that. And when that gets compromised, I get a little nutty. But at the same time, I have a lot of compassion for people who are struggling with whatever they’re struggling with, and Bryan struggles.”

Later, Berry expanded on a specific experience that occurred while filming in Canadia.

“Sometimes, because of whatever he’s struggling with, he just didn’t always feel present,” Berry explained. “He didn’t feel there. And we’re outside in our little X-Men stage freezing our ass off in Banff, Canada, with subzero weather and he’s not focusing. And we’re freezing. You might get a little mad.”

Earlier this year, Olivia Munn–who played Psylocke in the X-Men cinematic universe–told her own Singer story, saying the director was MIA on the set of X-Men: Apocalypse for a significant period of time. That shoot also took place in Canada, though Singer reportedly left to go back to Los Angeles for about a week-and-a-half in the middle of filming.

“Instead of going to a doctor in Montreal, which is a very high-level, working city, he said he had to go to L.A.,” Munn said. “And he was gone for about 10 days is my recollection. And he said, ‘Continue. Keep filming.’ We’d be on set, I remember there’s a big scene that we’d have, and we’d come back from lunch and then one of Bryan’s assistants would come up and show us a cell phone with a text message on it.”

You can read the rest of Halle Berry’s Variety cover story here.