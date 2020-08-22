‘Protect Black Women’: Michael B. Jordan & Halle Berry Show Support For Megan The Stallion

Michael B. Jordan are and Halle Berry are among the big names expressing support for Megan Thee Stallion during this difficult time.

On Friday, both celebrities took to Twitter to say they were standing behind the Houston rapper, who recently went into more detail about her shooting incident involving Tory Lanez.

“Peace. Protection. Respect. For ALL Black Women. ALWAYS. @theestallion, we stand with you. F**k this sh**. #ProtectBlackWomen, Halle wrote.

“Meg I admire your courage and applaud you for speaking up,” Jordan tweeted. “We must Support Black Women, Protect Black Women, and Believe Black Women.”

These supportive tweets came only a day after Megan publicly accused Lanez of shooting her in her feet on July 12 in Los Angeles. The rapper previously confirmed she sustained gun wounds during the incident, but initially declined to say who pulled the trigger.

Following weeks of speculation and swirling rumors accusing the rapper of lying about being shot, Megan called out Tory and his team for spreading lies to the media and finally blatantly said what many people already assumed: Lanez was the one who shot her.

Supportive messages like this from celebrities to their friends is a welcome change following all of the unnecessary criticism Megan has gone through following such a tough situation.