SayHerName: Breonna Taylor’s Case To Be Presented To Grand Jury By Kentucky A.G., Possibly Next Week

Breonna Taylor‘s killers are still free, resting comfortably in their homes with their families each night. We pray to God that today’s news makes their freedom a bit more uncomfortable.

According to Louisville’s WAVE3, the state’s Attorney General, and proud MAGA supporter, Daniel Cameron is preparing to present the case of her killing to a grand jury as early as next week. Sources of the newspaper tell them that the proceeding will be held in an undisclosed location, likely to prevent a crowd of protesters. It is said that Cameron’s presentation will be a two day affair before the jury convenes to decide if criminal charges should be filed.

Ex-Commonwealth Assistant Attorney Brian Butler explains what Cameron’s role is during this grand jury hearing:

“He makes a decision about whether he wants to make a recommendation to them, whether he wants to recommend charges be filed, or not be filed, what types of charges would be filed,” Butler said. “Ultimately, it’s the grand jury’s decision to do what they think is appropriate.”

That’s a scary amount of power for someone who could have BEEN taken measures to resolve this senseless killing and yet did nothing substantive to see that Breonna and her family receive justice until public pressure/shaming began over the past few months.

If Daniel Cameron doesn’t recommend charges for the officers involved there will be HELL to pay and that’s on the gang.