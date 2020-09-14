So, Ghost Is DEAD Dead??? Funniest (And Pettiest) Tweets From The Latest “Power Book II: Ghost” Episode

“Power Book II: Ghost” is winning fans over as a shockingly impressive follow-up to “Power” that reignited loud “Ghost isn’t dead” whispers with his long-awaited funeral that stirred up a fresh batch of Rashad Tate slander when he shamelessly showed up AND served as a pallbearer for a photo op, of course.

“I hate to break it to you guys. I know many of our fans are like, ‘This is not, no, he’s going to come back, he’s going to be Ghost’, our show doesn’t do that – when people die, they really die,” revealed Naturi Naughton in an exclusive interview with DigitalSpy.

“I hope this is not a spoiler… I’ll just say that in this case Ghost doesn’t come back to life, he really is dead. I’m sorry,” she added.

Picking up after the shocking events of “Power,” we see Tariq dealing with life after Ghost that includes hustling, running, hustling and more running while his mother, Tasha, faces charges for the murder he committed.

Not to mention the academic rigors of his Ivy League university where he’s guided by advisor/professor Carrie Milgram (Melanie Liburd)–a woman who sees the good in Tariq when no one else can.

Tariq is forced to split his time between school (that he’s required to finish to earn his inheritance) and hustling to pay for charismatic defense attorney Davis MacLean who vows to free Tasha from prosecution by slimy U.S. Attorney Cooper Saxe (Shane Johnson).

Naturally, Tariq turns to the familiar drug game, entangling himself with a cutthroat family lead by Monet Stewart Tejada (Mary J. Blige) that’s been at it far longer than him.

As Tariq tries to balance his drug operation with his grades, love life, and family, he figures out that the only way to avoid the same fate his father met is to become him – only better.

Produced by Courtney A. Kemp and her production dream team, the long-awaited spin-off is sure to crash the Starz app like its predecessor that resonates in the ambitious new series.

How do you feel about Episode 2? Are you sold on the new “Power” franchise starring Tariq? Did you enjoy LightSkinned Keisha’s cameo? Tell us in the comments and peep the funniest (and pettiest) reactions to the premiere on the flip.