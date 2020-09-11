Playas Gon’ Play: Kiely Williams Sends MORE Shots Naturi Naughton’s Way As Twitter Drags Her Back To The 8th Grade

Oh boy! Kiely Williams took more shots at “Tasha” and social media is handling it like Tommy put a hit out. The former 3LW singer first sent shade Naturi Naughton’s way after the actress announced she’d be releasing a new album decades after leaving their singing group. Kiely shared a meme, implying Naturi was still “bitter” over their past beef and then she shared THIS thought:

Where was team Tasha when this gem was dropped? See, she already addressed her pain years ago…you weren’t paying attention because she didn’t have a hit show. But see how nice I am, I showed you something now no go support your girl’s music. It’s a bop, amiright?

It seems like Kiely was being shady by sharing Naturi’s old music but people actually didn’t laugh. They dragged her.

3LW fans find it obnoxious that Kiely is STILL reacting to Naturi this many years later and are making jokes at her expense. Do you think Kiely is really bitter or just making jokes here???

Hit the flip to see the fed up commentary.