Here’s A Chilling Look At “No Time To Die” Bad Guy Safin, Brilliantly Played By Rami Malek [VIDEO]

Rami Malek is undoubtedly one of the greatest actors working right now and from what we’ve seen of the upcoming Bond film ‘No Time To Die,’ we’re already certain he will deliver an absolutely terrifying villain. In a new featurette for the film, Malek and director Cary Joji Fukunaga talk about his portrayal of the movie’s villain Safin. We don’t get to see much but everything we did see gave us chills. Check it out below:

In No Time To Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

The screenplay for ‘No Time To Die,’ was written by Neal Purvis & Robert Wade, and Cary Joji Fukunaga and Phoebe Waller-Bridge with story by Neal Purvis & Robert Wade and Cary Joji Fukunaga. Longtime Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson, p.g.a. and Barbara Broccoli, p.g.a. headed up the project and the stellar cast includes Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, with Jeffrey Wright, with Christoph Waltz and Ralph Fiennes as “M.” The film also stars Rory Kinnear, Ana de Armas, Dali Benssalah, David Dencik, and Billy Magnussen

The album’s score is being releasee by DECCA RECORDS.

Follow ‘No Time To Die’ online:

Official Website: https://www.007.com

Twitter: @007

Facebook: @JamesBond007

Instagram: @007

YouTube: James Bond 007

﻿