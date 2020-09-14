Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Is Bobby Seale In ‘The Trial Of The Chicago 7’ [VIDEO]

Netflix just dropped the trailer and key art for the upcoming film ‘The Trial Of The Chicago 7’ which is absolutely JAM-PACKED with talent. Aaron Sorkin is at the helm as director and writer of the project and some of the most talented actors in Hollywood are in this movie — which is based on actual real life events.

Here’s the synopsis:

What was intended to be a peaceful protest at the 1968 Democratic National Convention turned into a violent clash with police and the National Guard. The organizers of the protest—including Abbie Hoffman, Jerry Rubin, Tom Hayden and Bobby Seale—were charged with conspiracy to incite a riot and the trial that followed was one of the most notorious in history.

The film will air in select theatres this month before heading to the streaming platform on October 16, 2020. Check out the trailer below:

As you can see from the trailer, the film stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Sacha Baron Cohen, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Michael Keaton, Frank Langella, John Carroll Lynch, Eddie Redmayne, Mark Rylance, Alex Sharp, Jeremy Strong, Noah Robbins, Danny Flaherty, Ben Shenkman, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Caitlin Fitzgerald, Alice Kremelberg, John Doman, J.C. MacKenzie, Damien Young, Wayne Duvall and C.J. Wilson.

Y’all know how we feel about Yahya… And we get Kelvin Harrison Jr. too?! Thanks Netflix

