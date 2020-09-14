RHOP Monique Confirms Whether Or Not She Was ‘Fake Sleep’ Shading Candiace

Just ahead of an explosive altercation between them, two Real Housewives of Potomac traded some shade on the latest episode.

After Candiace Dillard broke the news to Ashley Darby that she got a disparaging text about her husband allegedly being spotted with strippers, she was criticized by Monique Samuels.

According to Monique, who’s Candiace’s ex-friend, Candiace should “stay out of people’s marriages” and she was PISSED that Candiace alongside Gizelle Bryant pulled Ashley away from the group to have a private conversation while the rest of the ladies waited at a fire pit.

Candiace and Gizelle also declined to tell Monique the real reason why they pulled Ashley aside.

I come from the NFL world where you stay out of people’s marriage. The same person that makes the woman aware that her man is cheating is the same one that couple will stop talking to after she forgives him repeatedly. Now you looking crazy while they sail off in the sunset #RHOP — Monique Samuels (@iammrssamuels) September 14, 2020

Stay out of peoples marriages… mind your own! #rhop — Monique Samuels (@iammrssamuels) September 14, 2020

Later, Candiace told Monique that she wanted the convo with Ashley to be PRIVATE—but Monique wasn’t having it and called Candiace “disrespectful” during an exchange that got heated. Candiace walked away and viewers told Monique she was overreacting.

Watching Monique overreact all episode and wondering if I was right to take her side in the fight with Candiace when I watched the trailer #RHOP pic.twitter.com/0kNFjqnu7U — rosechocglam (@rosechocglam) September 14, 2020

Monique: Candiace you shouldn't be attacking people's business and gossiping. Ashley: She gave me the info in private, respectfully & she didn't do anything wrong. Monique: IT WAS STILL WRONG!!! Us: #RHOP pic.twitter.com/yDkkiKYawW — Veronica McDonald🗣 (@Purify_toast17) September 14, 2020

According to Monique however, she was really pissed because she had a special event planned for the fire pit and the ladies missed it.

I really was upset about the fire pit plans being ruined #RHOP https://t.co/X5nrcHpJka — Monique Samuels (@iammrssamuels) September 14, 2020

Yes remember the point of the trip was to “reintroduce yourself”. I planned a “let it burn” session so we could address whatever and then move forward as a group 🤷🏽‍♀️ #RHOP https://t.co/hfcqMAmCA7 — Monique Samuels (@iammrssamuels) September 14, 2020

Robyn Dixon added that Monique was being a control freak—and surprisingly Monique didn’t disagree. Monique did emphasize however that the ladies kept her waiting an HOUR and didn’t extend the courtesy of letting her know what was up.

They’re missing the entire point. It’s not about what they were talking about. It’s about giving the host a courtesy so I’m not planning things and they have us waiting for an hour #RHOP — Monique Samuels (@iammrssamuels) September 14, 2020

What frustrates me is that I just want to receive the same respect and courtesy I extend to others. If that makes me a control freak… so be it! By the way, I am a control freak. There! I said it 😂💁🏽‍♀️ #RHOP — Monique Samuels (@iammrssamuels) September 14, 2020

Later when everyone was leaving Monique’s lake house, Candiace went to say goodbye to Monique and her husband, Chris Samuels but Monique was “asleep” on the couch. Candiace clearly thought Monique was faking it;

“It’s definitely weird to me that Monique Samuels, queen of decorum, all of sudden is passed the hell out,” said Candiace. ‘You’re just asleep all of a sudden? OK. Sure!”

But Monique is insisting that she wasn’t being shady and really was soundly asleep.

“At this point I’m completely EXHAUSTED!!!!” Monique tweeted. “These women wore me OUT!!!!!”

At this point I’m completely EXHAUSTED!!!! These women wore me OUT!!!!! #rhop — Monique Samuels (@iammrssamuels) September 14, 2020

I’m talking about KNOCKED OUT!!!! 😴😴😴 #RHOP — Monique Samuels (@iammrssamuels) September 14, 2020

I was really sleep. She wasn’t the only person I didn’t say bye to. Just the only person they showed 🙄 — Monique Samuels (@iammrssamuels) September 14, 2020

Sure, sis!

The next episode is the one everyone’s been waiting for; the Cabernet combat between Monique and Candiace. During the incident, viewers will see a physical fight that leads to the ex-friends filing charges against each other. Candiace claimed Monique grabbed her by the hair and pulled her down but Monique claimed self-defense noting that Candiace hit her in the face with a wine glass, “leaving her with a bloody nose and lacerated lip—thus leading to her defending herself against the aggressor.”

In both cases, both ladies faced potential jail time if a second-degree assault conviction had been made, but both cases were dismissed.

Will YOU be watching???