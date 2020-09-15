Niecy Nash Says Marrying Her Wife Is The ‘Betts’ Thing That Ever Happened To Her

Niecy Nash is blissfully booed up with her wife.

As previously reported Nicey Nash and her longtime friend, singer Jessica Betts tied the knot on August 29 at their Ventura, California home. Niecy, 51, who previously wed Don Nash in 1994 and Jay Tucker in 2011, said that “she never suppressed her sexuality” and instead said wedding Jessica was about her spouse’s “soul.”

[My marriage] has absolutely nothing to do with gender and it has everything to do with her soul,” Nash, who divorced her second husband Jay Tucker in March, says of Betts to PEOPLE. “She is the most beautiful soul I have ever met in my life.” “I was not suppressing my sexuality my whole life,” she adds of the her decision to marry Betts, which came as a shock to fans. “I love who I love. At one point in my life, I married twice and I love those people. And today I love this person.”

Now, she’s confirming that her songstress spouse is the “BETTS thing” that’s ever happened to her. Get it?

She also sent a message to detractors; “some people are not happy unless you’re sad…. if that’s you, keep scrolling. Only the happy are invited.”

Niecy who honeymooned with Jessica in Santa Barbara also shared that she and her wife held a post-wedding brunch attended by Ava Duvernay, actress Aisha Hinds and filmmaker Victoria Mahoney.

Jess also recently shared that she has new music on the way and Niecy hyped her up in her comments saying; “You cute or whateva 😍”

What do YOU think about the happily coupled up Betts???