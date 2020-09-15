MORE Hilarious Tweets From Patti LaBelle & Gladys Knight’s Velvety Smooth Verzuz

We’re still on a high from Patti Labelle and Gladys Knight’s velvety smooth Verzuz that gave us spicy shimmies, flying red bottoms, timeless classics and HILARIOUS tweets on a beautiful night in Black music history.

The beloved icons showered each other with love between live performances of their golden jams that dazzled over 500K fans, brands, industry tastemakers, celebrities, influencers, politicians and artists who tuned in for an unforgettable experience live from Philly.

this is the kinda carryin on i showed up for. #verzuz pic.twitter.com/zkUJvvufXw — jarrett hill (@JarrettHill) September 14, 2020

LaBelle and Knight, 76 and 77, are a smidge older than Verzuz’s typical demo that’s mostly zoomers and millennials but they showed up and showed out with a spectacular set that included Patti’s luxurious shoe rack, fairy tale and heavenly chandeliers on a special night where they received their much-deserved flowers.

According to Billboard, LaBelle landed the first of her 43 hits on the R&B chart in 1963; her signature hits include “If Only You Knew,” “On My Own” (with Michael McDonald) and “Lady Marmalade” with her group LaBelle.

She’s also known to shut stages down with spectacular soul-stirrer “Somebody Loves You Baby” that’s been sampled by Plies and others.

Knight’s run of 64 R&B chart hits, which began in the early ’60s with the Pips, includes “Midnight Train to Georgia,” “Neither One of Us,” “Save the Overtime (For Me),” “Men” and “Best Thing That Ever Happened to Me.”

Over the years, the glamorous divas have also collaborated on several songs that include the 1991 smash hit “Superwoman” with Dionne Warwick who made a surprise appearance in a wonderful moment that sent Auntie Twitter into a tizzy.

Who would you want to see next down at the Verzuz? Tell us in the comments and peep MORE hilarious tweets/memes/IG Live comments on the flip.