Not Loving It: Police In Downey, California Fine Travis Scott For Massive Crowd At His McDonald’s Launch

McDonald’s latest collaboration with Travis Scott has all of his fans going crazy. Even those unfamiliar with his brand are pulling up to McDonald’s just to see what all the hype is about. Travis has a strong history with successful brand collaborations and including this latest endeavor, he has yet to let his fans down.

McDonald’s first-ever store is located in Downey, California, and any fan of Travis knows his nostalgia runs deep. That prompted fans to show up to the first golden arches location in anticipation of the launch in hopes of seeing the rapper. Travis never announced that he would be there and tried to keep it low key, but he still pulled up in his million-dollar ride. Just as expected, Scott showed up and the crowd grew by the second. Now, according to reports from TMZ, local authorities are far from thrilled about the massive crowd.

Both the rapper and the McDonald’s location in Downey, CA have been cited by the city over a whole slew of fans showing up at the fast-food joint last week for the launch of his new meal … because they didn’t have permits. According to the tickets, obtained by TMZ, Travis failed to obtain an event permit for a crowd over 200 people before he showed up to greet fans who were waiting in line to try his Cactus Jack meal. He also allegedly failed to get a permit to film. Both citations come with $100 fines, so he’s gotta pony up $200 to Downey to square up … same goes for McDonald’s.

The fine seems petty, but Downey wants their $400 for the inconvenience. Luckily for Trav, no fines were attached for breaking COVID-19 guidelines.