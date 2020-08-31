Mo’ Money: McDonald’s Is Allegedly Collaborating With Travis Scott To Kick Off Celebrity Collaborations

Travis Scott’s brand has expanded way outside of music and positioned him as a premier product mover in recent years. His Jordan Brand collaborations are flying off the shelves and moving through resell sites like Stock X so quickly that you wouldn’t think the price tag on the website is over $1,000 dollars. When he teamed up with Reese’s cereal for a special box, pallets of the cereal flew off shelves and even hit eBay for up to $20 a box.

Unsurprisingly, it seems like corporations are paying attention to the hype, and McDonald’s is next in line to try to cash in on his success.

An internal memo at McDonald’s from the company’s Chief Marketing Officer leaked recently, confirming the collaboration. The collab will establish Travis as the first of many big celebrity collaborations to come. From merchandise to packaging, with Travis and his creative team, the possibilities are endless.

“From his impossible-to-get Nike sneaker line to a cereal collab with General Mills that sold out in 30 seconds, to a record-setting virtual concert series inside Fortnite, Travis Scott is the definition of big in culture,” McDonald’s US chief marketing officer Morgan Flatley writes in the memo. “Beyond this, he is a true fan of McDonald’s and our crave-able, iconic food,” Flatley continues. “He will resonate and spark excitement with our youthful multicultural customers, and has a few surprises to delight our crew and ensure they are part of the excitement.”

The collaboration does not have an official date for launch yet, but when it hits McDonald’s it’s sure to be a huge hit.