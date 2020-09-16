RHOA Twirl Thickness: Kenya Moore Says She’s 183 Pounds After Gaining 25 Lbs During Quarantine

Just a day after her close friend revealed that she’s picked up weight in the pandemic, another #RHOA star’s revealing her weight gain.

Kenya Thee Stallion Moore took to Instagram Wednesday to share that she’s 183 pounds of #TeamTwirl thickness.

“183 lbs!!! The Quarantine has added 25lbs to my 5’10” frame. I don’t mind if you don’t mind 😘💯 #lovetheskinyourein,” Kenya captioned a pic of herself on Instagram.

It’s unclear if Kenya posted her weight gain picture in solidarity with Cynthia Bailey who caught flack from fans who told her that she should “lose some weight” before the engaged RHOA star told them she put on 20 pounds during the quarantine.

What is clear is that Kenya’s been getting flooded with love for her thicccc pic. Thee Viola Davis (yes, that Viola Davis) commented on her picture; “183 looks fabulous!!!♥️” and Real Housewife of Potomac Robyn Dixon added; “Still drop-dead gorgeous 🙌🏽😍❤️.”

Kenya and Cynthia join the likes of celebs who’ve come forward about picking up some weight while quarantined at home. Kenya has been actively posting her body on social media and she looks just as good (and stacked) as always.

Kenya’s currently filming season 13 of RHOA where she’ll kick it with her buddies Cynthia and Kandi and reportedly form a friendship with newbie LaToya Ali.

The Peach Report, a reputable RHOA insider page, recently shared that LaToya and Kenya will face off with Porsha Williams and Tanya Sam this season. LaToya and Kenya have been actively posting each other on their InstaStories and apparently have a “big sis/little sis” relationship.

OOP! Not K & L VS. P & T! And y’all

said S13 was going to somehow be

boring? I think not! 🍿👀🔥 #RHOA pic.twitter.com/gGi30ElTAM — The Peach Report Daily™ (@ThePeachReport) September 12, 2020

The VIBE between Kenya and LaToya

sooo far is very similar to Kenya and

Claudia back in S7! They are serving

VERY much FUN “Big Sis & Lil’ Sis”

energy for now! 👀👯‍♀️🍑 #RHOA — The Peach Report Daily™ (@ThePeachReport) August 27, 2020

Will YOU be watching RHOA season 13???