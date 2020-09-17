BOSSIPSounds Soulful Singer Masego Makes A Return With ‘Passport’

A TrapHouseJazz master/soulful saxophonist singer is making waves again.

Multi-instrumentalist Masego recently released the track “Passport” that’s taking listeners on a much-needed trip ahead of his forthcoming sophomore project. On it, Masego sings about wanting to wander across the globe, something fans stuck inside amid the COVID-19 pandemic can relate to.

Got my passport

I’ve been searching, I’ve been working

To get out this town

Country hoppin’

Got my passport

I’ve been searching, I’ve been working

To get out this town

Country hoppin’, baby

“Passport” comes just days after the two year anniversary of Masego’s debut project Lady Lady that sonically shook up listeners with features from SiR, Tiffany Gouché, and vocals from Ari Lennox. The project was hailed as a unique foray into Masego’s world, one that’s fun, classy, and coquettish.

Since his 2018 debut, Masego’s traveled across the globe selling out shows across every continent but Antarctica and Lady Lady’s lead single that features an UH-MAZING saxophone solo, “Tadow”, has surpassed half a billion streams and been certified gold. That same song has been used in over 2 million video creates on TikTok and Masego’s since collaborated with Kaytranada, Kehlani, Dreamville, and more. Most recently his 2020 BET Awards performance was the second-most Shazamed of the entire show.

Put your pinkies up, grab your “Passport” and take a trip with Masego below.