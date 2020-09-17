Masego "Passport"
#BOSSIPSounds Soulful Singer Masego Makes A Return With ‘Passport’
A TrapHouseJazz master/soulful saxophonist singer is making waves again.
Multi-instrumentalist Masego recently released the track “Passport” that’s taking listeners on a much-needed trip ahead of his forthcoming sophomore project. On it, Masego sings about wanting to wander across the globe, something fans stuck inside amid the COVID-19 pandemic can relate to.
Got my passport
I’ve been searching, I’ve been working
To get out this town
Country hoppin’
Got my passport
I’ve been searching, I’ve been working
To get out this town
Country hoppin’, baby
“Passport” comes just days after the two year anniversary of Masego’s debut project Lady Lady that sonically shook up listeners with features from SiR, Tiffany Gouché, and vocals from Ari Lennox. The project was hailed as a unique foray into Masego’s world, one that’s fun, classy, and coquettish.
Happy 2 yr Anniversary “Lady Lady” 🍰 🍰 Edited by: @john.marq Let’s talk about the musicians and producers on this album again Silk- those keys are @drinxdrin! What better way to start “Lady Lady” then a woman playing keys! • Vision- features @bebesphotos on strings. • Lavish Lullaby- My Brutha from the great continent @tkdoeswerk! He’s another “I do everything” producer. He’s as booshie as me and is one of the hardest working guys i know. • Old Age- @jahneiclarke and @jasperharris lawd! The soul these two added to this is wild. @nickyquinn added that bass. And my man @maxwell_sensei hit that guitar. Master piece. • Prone- can we talk about how @amalmarie is really the reason that song sounds so grown and sexy. She got vocals vocals. We made that song on my looper. Made it faster than tadow. And @biggkidmusic on keys. Bruv, the swing on those keys! @kojoa The knock on those drums! @nickyquinn the bass! Wow @swingmanjb with the CHops!! And he chopped his hair off. Goat cut • Sugar Walls- that’s just me and @arilennox Warming up. A whole spiritual trip cause she’s so effortless amazing. • Queen Tings- Y’all heard the story. @nickyquinn played that beat and that’s all she wrote. • but @tiffanygouche voice is an Instrument so that’s a whole other story. Just a little- yeah keys @dan_the_manimal Is someone you’ll hear a lot more from! Max on bass again crushin! • Shawty fishin- that’s a Virgina moment, cause @rozwellfitzroy, @marc.dillon and @realbrg , brought that to life. Drum chopping, drum smackin! Big Colab. • Lady Lady- @sounwavetde. Need I say more! It’s him. • 24- @maxwell_sensei And my Brutha @Kymanidunn, vibin. Tappin In, crushin, slumpin, • Black Love- blessings @louisfutonbeats for those drums and choppin up the keys so legendary like. • Tadow- you already know • My Brutha @kojoa Really executive produced this thing. He introduced me to Lady B on strings and Amal and Nicky, and selflessly amplified my music to this grown man level it currently sits at. Thank you! Some of the people I mentioned are sprinkled throughout the album, so listen close.
Since his 2018 debut, Masego’s traveled across the globe selling out shows across every continent but Antarctica and Lady Lady’s lead single that features an UH-MAZING saxophone solo, “Tadow”, has surpassed half a billion streams and been certified gold. That same song has been used in over 2 million video creates on TikTok and Masego’s since collaborated with Kaytranada, Kehlani, Dreamville, and more. Most recently his 2020 BET Awards performance was the second-most Shazamed of the entire show.
Put your pinkies up, grab your “Passport” and take a trip with Masego below.
