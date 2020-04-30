BOSSIPSounds: ‘Belly’ Meets ‘BUBBA’ In Kaytranda x Masego ‘Need It’ [Video]

“BUBBA meets “Belly” in a certain Groove Gawd’s new video. Kaytranada who released his “BUBBA” album in December, has dropped the video for his track “Need It” featuring Masego. Kaytranada’s newest music video chronicles an active, jam-packed club night that will give all the 90s “Belly” feels, minus Nas and DMX, of course.

Directed by Andre Bato and featuring UV lighting, at one point things get tense between two crews and it looks like a fight’s about to break out—but a dance battle ensues while Kaytranada DJs in the background and Masego performs.

“Need It” follows the release of Kaytranada’s video for “10%” with Kali Uchis. The Groove Gawd’s album peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Electronic Albums chart. He recently told fans on Twitter that while there’s no official part two to “BUBBA”, there’s still a lil something something he could possibly release.

by the way, there’s no second part of the album. more like a .5 — KAYTRA (@KAYTRANADA) April 28, 2020

As for Masego, he’s been keeping busy in the quarantine by releasing new music. The “Lady Lady” musician dropped his jazzy/R&B/neo-soul track “Veg Out (Wasting Thyme)” and video amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

The song was apparently inspired by a casual convo on the road.

“Veg Out” lyrically came from a conversation I was having with Shawn Butler,” Masego told We were talking about just wanting to take all the expectations out a date with a woman and actually hanging with her to get to know her,” he told Wonderland.

Get in the groove with Kaytranada and Masego below.