Stassi Schroeder Admits She’s Been An “All Lives Matter” Karen And Tells Tamron Hall She Needed To Be Cancelled

Tamron Hall is going super hard out the gate for her second season. After securing a controversial interview with Andrew Gillum and his wife R. Jai, her latest guest is former “Vanderpump Rules” star Stassi Schroeder who was fired from the show earlier this year after it was revealed she’d made racist comments about her co-star Faith Stowers and even falsely accused her of a crime. In her first interview following Bravo’s decision to let her go, Stassi Schroeder joined the Thursday, September 17th edition of “Tamron Hall” for an exclusive interview addressing the repercussions of her racially insensitive actions.

In June 2020, one week after former ‘Vanderpump Rules’ cast member Faith Stowers revealed that Schroeder and her fellow cast member Kristen Doute had falsely reported her to the police for a crime she had nothing to do with, Bravo released a statement that Schroeder and Doute would not be returning to the series. As a result of the firing, Schroeder, who has since announced she is expecting her first child, lost several endorsements and her popular podcast was removed from all platforms.

After being silent since the news broke more than three months ago, Tamron asked Schroder why she decided to finally speak out to which she responded,

“Honestly, now because I needed time to process my feelings. I needed time to process what happened. I feel like one of the most frustrating parts when this all went down was that people expected me to just understand everything immediately and things like that take time. And I felt like it would be better for me to get a greater understanding of everything and the issues before I opened my mouth again.”

When asked why Schroeder chooses not to view herself as a victim of cancel culture, she said:

“I’m someone who messed up quite a few times. I am the reason why I’m in this situation. I think a lot of people wanted me to focus on cancel culture and whether I was a victim or not, and it’s just not how I feel at all.”

Schroeder also reacted to people on social media labelling her as a racist, saying:

“That has been the hardest part of all of this. That is absolutely the hardest part. Just going out to a restaurant or going to the grocery store and wondering if that’s what people think. Throughout this whole thing, I’ve recognized I’ve never felt that I was a racist, I don’t have hate in my heart but I’ve recognized that I wasn’t anti-racist. I wasn’t. And that’s something I’ve been learning throughout all of this.”

When asked if she truly understood how the potential ramifications of her actions could have negatively impacted Stowers’ life, Schroeder said:

“I do absolutely understand. I’ve spent the last three months working with a teacher and learning about everything. And there was so much that I didn’t know. I didn’t understand that just because something wasn’t about race for me, doesn’t mean it’s not about race for the other person because I’m bringing my experience as a white privileged woman to this situation and she’s bringing her experience as a Black woman into this situation. And because it’s about race for her, it is about race. And that’s something that I’ve realized.”

Hit the flip for more from the interview.