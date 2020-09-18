Here’s What Happened When NeNe Leakes Revealed She’s Not Returning To RHOA

Kenya and Kandi after seeing Nene’s announcement #RHOA pic.twitter.com/QJuJmlkAwJ — D U K E (@DukeOfShade) September 17, 2020

Iconic reality star and meme legend NeNe Leakes finally confirmed that she won’t be appearing on “Real Housewives of Atlanta” Season 13 after WEEKS of speculation, loud whispers and shady reports.

The reality star, whose been noticeably missing from social media, returned to Instagram where she dropped a viral video revealing her departure from the wildly popular Bravo franchise.

“I have made the very hard and difficult decision to not be a part of Real Housewives of Atlanta” season 13,” said the O.G. while seemingly holding back tears and calling it “not an easy decision.”

“I started on the Real Housewives of Atlanta in 2008. We took off like a rocket, you could have never told me that I would star ton this little show and it still be going strong 13, 14, years later. It has been hard, I’m just so happy that I can say that I was part of a genre that opened up doors for black ensemble reality shows to step up and be a part of what we all now love so much—reality TV.”

She also thanked her fans, Bravo for “all the memories, laughs and tears” and the Truly Original production company.

Earlier this summer, LoveBScott reported that NeNe was fired from the show but both NeNe and her attorney said it was untrue.

Still, the blogger doubled down on the fired reports and said this season will be her “farewell” to the show especially considering that she plans to file a “discrimination” lawsuit against Bravo and the production team behind RHOA. NeNe and her team have since denied the lawsuit reports.

NeNe previously skipped out on RHOA season 9 so there’s a chance she’ll eventually return but it certainly appears like she’s DONE done with the show.

No nene on #RHOA…. so what is the point of the show exactly? pic.twitter.com/d4syxYF5GZ — SUBSCRIBE TO MY CHANNEL🌻 (@yafavv) September 17, 2020

