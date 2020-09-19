Fed Up: Fans Start Petition For 21 Savage & Metro Boomin’ To Release “Savage Mode 2” Expeditiously

Music hag gone hand in hand with social media ever since Myspace hit the market and you could add songs to your profile. The best part is the fact that social media allows for fans all over the world to connect with others just as obsessed as them with a certain artist. When it comes to making sure their favorite artist does well, the fans will always show up. The flipside to that is when the fans know an album or project is on the way and it doesn’t release on time, they will go just as hard to get it in their possession.

With Playboi Carti, his fans have stolen songs one after another all because they got tired of waiting for him to drop them himself. For almost a year now 21 Savage has teased the follow up to his classic project “Savage Mode”. He has shared a few snippets but no indication of when it will be releasing. After another set of pictures showing him in the studio with the producer of the project Metro Boomin’ fans are fed up. The frustration has prompted one fan to create a Change.org petition to have the project released expeditiously.

+1 (404) 341-0092 — Saint Laurent Don (@21savage) September 17, 2020

Savage responded by tweeting out an Atlanta phone number that fans can call to get a small preview of the project. From the snippets released, it’s understandable why fans want the project as soon as possible–plus, Savage and Metro never miss when they collaborate.