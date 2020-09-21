Feed Your City Challenge: 2 Chainz Gives Out Free Groceries In Atlanta

2 Chainz is no stranger to giving back, and the pandemic only made the need for his philanthropic efforts more obvious.

On Saturday, the rapper participated in the “Feed Your City Challenge,” which chose Atlanta as the eighth stop for their nationwide tour. The philanthropic effort was started by former NBA player Ricky Davis and music executive Tony Draper to try and gift groceries and personal protective equipment to underserved communities during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to local media outlet WSB-TV, Saturday’s event gave out supplies for up to 4,500 people who showed up.

2 Chainz grew up in College Park, Georgia. During the event, he talked to the media about why he was there.

“There’s a lot of stuff going on in the world, but it’s important for people like myself who have a platform to be on ground zero giving back,” he explained. “It’s a hard time for the whole world, not just the city of Atlanta. But I’m just using my platform to lead by example.”

Everyone in attendance also had the opportunity to complete voter registration and informed on the importance of the U.S. Census.