New Couple??? Trippie Redd’s Rumored Bae, Warner Records Artist IV Drops Dreamy Visual For “Swimming” Single [VIDEO]

Los Angeles-based singer/songwriter IV just dropped her dreamy new single “Swimming,” featuring Trippie Redd on The Wasted Youth/Warner Records (available on DSPs HERE) Friday. “Swimming” is the first single for IV’s upcoming project, set to release later this year.

In the stunning video for “Swimming,” directed by Edgar Esteves, also released Friday, IV jumps from set to set—starring as a belly-dancing tarot reader in one scene, navigating a murky swamp in another—before getting up close and intimate with charismatic co-star Trippie Redd. The 23-year-old singer’s tongue-in-cheek lyrics play like late-night texts sent to a crush, telling them all the things you want to do to them. “Got that big bag on me / I’m like Santa, you an elf,” IV teases over a breezy guitar line.

Besides collaborating on the track and in the video, IV and Trippie Redd are rumored to be dating. Get a look at the video and let us know what you think of their chemistry.

What did you think of the video? Do you think IV and Trippie Redd make a cute couple?

“Swimming” is IV’s first release since signing to Warner Records in October 2019. The new single follows up on the jazz-kissed, hip-hop-boosted pop minimalism displayed on songs like “Angel.” IV was discovered in 2018 after posting her first song, “Because of Me,” produced by Smash David and SkipOnDaBeat, on social media and earning thousands of views.

Since then, IV moved from Harlem to Los Angeles to jumpstart her music career. In addition to her talents as a singer and songwriter, IV has also been tapped to be the face of major fashion campaigns. All signs point to 2020 being a breakout year for IV as she continues to bring her stormy emotions, an unmistakable sense of cool, and unforgettable visuals to the world.

ABOUT IV

IV has a name for her exquisitely soulful, artful, and free-flowing genre of one: “alternative contemporary,” and that fits. The St. Louis-born, Los Angeles-based singer, songwriter, and model is undeniably of this ever-changing time, but she’s also always a couple steps to the side of the flow. Part of that is the way she flirts with pop, sidles up to R&B, and links arms with hip-hop, combining those familiar feels into a fresh take on the modern soundscape. Part of it is in the way she draws raw vulnerability and expression from the various flavors of rock she grew up on. But mostly, it’s that IV is a holistic artist whose entire presence—aural, visual, and beyond—is rich with emotional hues. Over production that both booms and soothes, she lays down a seductive serenade that homes in on love’s intricacies. Equipped with hundreds of journals filled with poems and lyrics, and backed by the Blank Square Productions team, IV has shared a string of songs that puts the elasticity of her vocals and vibe on full display, from lustful 2018 breakthrough “Because of Me” (produced by Smash David and SkipOnDaBeat), to last year’s trap&B bop ”Shameless,” to 2020’s dreamy, Trippie Redd-assisted “Swimming.” Swerves were a theme in her life since day one—she and her family were often on the move when she was a child—but so were hard work and creative expression. As a result, IV never stays in one pocket for long, and that’s exactly why we won’t look away from her for a second.