Already A Wrap??? Fans Think THIS Proves Erica Mena And Safaree Have Called It Quits

Has Erica Mena already kicked Safaree Samuels pon de curb? That’s what folks are saying after the reality star seemingly took jabs at her hubby on Instagram this week. 32-year-old Erica Mena still has “Samuels” as her last name online, so that’s a good sign except it looks like she’s scrubbed her pages clean of her Jamaican baby daddy.

In her last post, Mena wrote:

MY Kids♥️ This is what my life is about! Priorities be really f*cked up for some people. Blessed I’m not one of those idiots

Fans think Erica is referring to Safaree when referred to “priorities” being messed up in her post. But, that’s not the ONLY reason followers of The Samuels think they’re separated. Scroll down to see why else.

We checked and it looks like both Erica and Safaree have unfollowed each other on Instagram. That’s odd behavior for a “happy” couple, right? To add to the speculation, Erica tweeted about “cutting ties” with people on twitter.

This is my toxic trait! & I Fucking LOVE It!!! https://t.co/mn1OIzHV4x — Erica Mena Samuels (@iamErica_Mena) September 22, 2020

The news of the couple allegedly splitting comes as a surprise considering they’ve been blowing up the internet recently with their raunchy displays of public affection on social media.

The couple also started a sizzling OnlyFans page that’s been generating some serious cash for them too. Safaree had the numbers to prove it when he posted his earnings to Instagram– gloating that he was able to make a whopping 6 figures in just under two weeks:

They were even able to buy a house too!

Oh no! On a brighter note, Mrs. Samuels shared a glimpse of her and Safaree’s baby girl for the first time. Hit the flip to see her.