Black Ink Boo’d Up: Ceaser Makes It Instagram Official With Home-Selling Hottie Suzette

It certainly appears like Ceaser is Black Ink boo’d up with a home-selling hottie named Suzette who posted the two draped lavishly in fur on the gram.

The cute couple was all smiles in their first public pic together that immediately stirred up buzz among ‘Black Ink‘ fans on social media.

This comes a month after Ceaser posted himself getting fitted for a tuxedo which prompted loud whispers and speculation about him secretly getting married.

“Don’t compare your LIFE to others… There is no comparison between the SUN & the MOON . They SHINE when it’s their TIME #ceaserblackink,” he captioned under the photo.

Over the years, the “Black Ink” boss has been linked to multiple baddies including Tatu Baby and Crystal in Miami, Kitty, on/off-again ex-fiancée Duchess and various others.

But now, after years of baddie-hopping, he seems ready to settle down.

“My daughter is at the point where I have to bring home somebody that she could actually look up to besides her mother. ‘My dad can’t just be dating thots no more. He has to bring home an attractive woman,’ so she could sit there and be like ‘Dad, you did good.’ Right now, under her eyes, she ain’t giving approval so I’ve gotta keep looking,” he revealed on Tiffany “New York” Pollard on her hit web series “Brunch With Tiffany.”

Based on our ‘research,’ Suzette thee realtor may be just that with a sharp style, head-turning looks and self-made energy that’s sure to keep Ceaser heart-eyed in love.

How do you feel about Ceasaer’s new boo thang? Tell us in the comments and peep some of her pics on the flip.