Megan Thee Stallion, Gabby & D Wade, Named Among TIME Magazine’s ‘100 Most Influential People’

TIME Magazine’s released its annual “100 Most Influential” people list and it consists of some heavy hitters and obvious picks like Dr. Anthony Fauci, Tyler Perry, and Kamala Harris.

Arguably one of the most debated on the list is Megan Thee Stallion who is included amongst the “Pioneers” recognizing those who have impacted the world by “harnessing the power of influence to forge genuine progress.”

Obviously elated about the honor, Meg shared her cover, one of only 8 released by TIME, on Instagram.

“STILL I RISE 🖤 YOUNG BLACK WOMAN FROM HOUSTON TEXAS ON THE COVER OF TIME MAGAZINE AS ONE OF THE MOST INFLUENTIAL PEOPLE IN THE WORLD,” Meg captioned the cover pic shot by Dana Scruggs.

For Hot Girl Meg’s Time 100 story she was profiled by Taraji P. Henson who lauded the rapper’s strength despite potentially debilitating circumstances including being shot and losing her mother, father, and grandmother.

“I don’t like to put the stigma of the word strong on Black women because I think it dehumanizes us, but she has strength—strength through vulnerability,” wrote Taraji about Meg.” She’s lost much of her family—her mother, her father, her grandmother—yet she is the epitome of tenacity, of pulling herself up by her bootstraps. She was shot this summer, and still people tried to tear her down. But she’s out here still loving and being sweet.”

Still, according to some people, the Houston hottie “doesn’t deserve” placement on the list and they’re questioning if she’s really influential. Mind you influential is defined as; “having great influence on someone or something”, so the rapper who had to literally TRADEMARK “Hot Girl Summer” because it became such a popular term, is a clear choice for the list. Dingy detractors don’t know what words mean and it’s sad. Nonetheless, CONGRATS Megan!

Also included in the TIME’s 100 were Gabrielle Union and D. Wade who were lauded for setting a “powerful parenting example” for fully accepting their daughter Zaya Wade who came out as transgender this year.

“We have a daughter that is almost 2, who the world has seen is bound to nothing but whatever is in her heart and on her soul at the moment and it’s beautiful to watch truly free children,” Union said. “We have another daughter who is 13, who has freedom to be exactly who she is, who she was born to be, to be her most authentic self. She doesn’t ask permission to exist. That is wildly inspiring.”

Other celebs on TIME’s 100 Most Influential People include Michael B. Jordan, mega-YouTube star JoJo Siwa, Billy Porter, Jennifer Hudson, Naomi Osaka, and The Weeknd who was profiled by Elton John.

See the full list HERE.