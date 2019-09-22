To The Bank: Megan Thee Stallion Comes Out Victorious In Trademark Filing For “Hot Girl Summer”

Meg Thee Stallion Comes Out Victorious In Trademark Filing For “Hot Girl Summer”

“Hot Girl Summer” might go down as the most used phrase of summer 2019, as you’ve probably seen it EVERYWHERE online, in advertisements, and from other random people on the street.

Now, it looks like Megan The Stallion is getting ready to collect all her coins from anyone profiting off the phrase as the trademark office has approved her application. What does that mean? Anyone collecting a dollar on shirts, hats, key chains etc are infringing on Meg’s coins by selling anything with the phrase that she made so popular.

No word yet what her plans are going forward, but we’re sure in summer 2020 she’ll have a plan for the phrase that takes her straight to the bank once again.