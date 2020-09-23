SayHerName Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron To Announce Grand Jury Decision In Breonna Taylor Case Today

Today has the potential to be another explosive day of protest and uprising in America if the Kentucky grand jury doesn’t do the right thing and agree on criminal charges for the officers responsible for Breonna Taylor’s killing. Yesterday, we reported that the city of Kentucky appears to be preparing for the worst as they board up businesses, block public parks, and put up barricades to protect government buildings. All of this while also claiming that they have no idea what the grand jury’s decision will be.

Smells like a lie but we shall see.

The announcement of that decision will be made by Trump-loving Attorney General Daniel Cameron today at 1:30pm EST according to WLKY. Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, Detective Myles Cosgrove and former Detective Brett Hankison are the main suspects who are being looked at for charges related to Breonna’s unjust shooting death.

As we all know, calls for arrests and charges against these men have been loud and persistent since news of the incident reached the public consciousness. Make no mistake, there will be hell on earth if these men are allowed to wrongfully kill a Black woman with complete impunity. HELL, we say. No plywood boards or orange cones will prevent the people of this country from speaking and acting out if Breonna does not receive the justice she deserves.