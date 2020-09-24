Instagram Official: Karl-Anthony Towns Showers Jordyn Woods With Lavish Gifts, Palms Her Birthday Cakes

After months of playing coy about their obvious somethingship, Her Royal Thighness Jordyn Woods and $100 million Timberwolf Karl-Anthony Towns made it Instagram official with relationship goals-y pics during the buzzy IT-girl’s cake-filled birthday week.

Karl Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods are cuffed ??!?!? pic.twitter.com/zEi7gA3oJ3 — deka 🧞‍♀️ (@dekaliketen) September 24, 2020

Karl wasn’t playing any games and showered the birthday girl with lavish gifts (that included two Birkin bags AND a Swarovski crystal-bedazzled Chanel bag) which, along with him palming her birthday cakes, solidified their long-suspected baeship.

2 Fun facts: 1) Karl signed a 5-year, $158 million deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves. This year, he earned a base salary of $27,285,000.

2) Hermes Birkin handbags run from $5,000-$30,000+ A POP.

For months, the 6’11” star was spotted with Jordyn who described him as her “brother” despite being all smiles on their “friendly” outings at fancy spots like Nobu Malibu.

In one pic, you can see Jordyn smiling through her mask with the new boo glow. Yep, you know the look–mmhmm that one.

Prior to their outings, Jordyn was entangled in a messy “scandal” with Tristan Thompson that fueled relentless Kardashian mistreatment and ended her BFFship with Kylie.

To this day, Jordyn denies anything happened between the two except for a kiss initiated by Tristan who hops between Khloe and any other woman he can find who isn’t Khloe.

But that’s old news and Jordyn is flourishing as one of the hottest celebs under 25 in the whole entire industry.

Don’t you love Karl & Jordyn together? Aren’t they the cutest? Tell us your thoughts in the comments and peep the hilarious chitter-chatter over Jordyn & Karl making it Instagram official on the flip.