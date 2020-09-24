In White Folks News: Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik Welcome A Baby Girl

It’s a GIRL for Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik!

Zayn, 27, formerly of One Direction fame, announced on Twitter Wednesday that they welcomed a daughter; “Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful,” he wrote on Twitter. “(T)o try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x.”

Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful🙏🏽❤️to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding.Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x pic.twitter.com/nvhfOkk2fw — zayn (@zaynmalik) September 24, 2020

Later on that night, Hadid, 25, also shared the big news confirming that she delivered their daughter over the weekend.

“Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love💕,” Hadid wrote.

Gigi’s post has been flooded with likes, over 8 MILLION to be exact, and well wishes from the likes of Hailey Bieber, Yara Shahidi, and Chloe x Halle who wrote; so special!! congratulations!! ❤️

Gigi confirmed that she was pregnant during an appearance on Jimmy Fallon in April. Her announcement came after the big news already leaked to the press.

“Obviously, we wish they could’ve announced it on our own terms, but we’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well-wishes and support,” said the supermodel.

Gigi and Zayn have been dating on and off since late 2015.

Congrats to the happy couple!