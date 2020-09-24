What Chu Like? Da Brat’s Throwback Tryst With Allen Iverson Unraveled Twitter’s Zig-Zag Braids

Earlier this week, 46-year-old Da Brat recounting her relationship with Allen Iverson blew the minds of unsuspecting folks on social media. Although they were not a “secret” at the time, we think details of their relationship coupled with Da Brat’s candidness and the fact that this happened, say 25 years ago, is what’s blowing the socks off of folks.

Da Brat shared details of her and A.I.’s affair with Kandi Burruss on “Speak On It” after Kandi mentioned she was surprised A.I. didn’t “know” Brat was bisexual. The now-married tv/radio personality told Kandi how the relationship started and ended.

This was when Da Brat was dating Allen Iverson. Sis was looking goodt. I know she had the hoes pic.twitter.com/T1o9kBside — Ms Paid in PJs 💰 (@IndiaAlmighty) September 22, 2020

Other details people are chuckling at is Da Brat recalling her intimate handy sessions with AI and her fighting off his groupies.

“I’m a grandma’s child. I’m very domesticated. I like cooking. I like cleaning. I like folding. It’s therapeutic. I used to wake up and pick his clothes out and cook breakfast and j–- his d–– off when he’d wake up in the morning. The things he liked, just to make sure he was happy. And he spoiled me and made sure I was happy.”

Da Brat dating Allen Iverson has been fckn me up all day lmao — Ariellé (@_Urri) September 22, 2020

In the interview Burruss also asked if AI was Da Brat’s last boyfriend to which the rapper replied:

“He was not my last. And I wasn’t his last girlfriend either.”

The “Give It 2 You” artist also revealed some exciting details about her new girlfriend and entrepreneur Jesseca DuPart who’s the CEO of Kaleidoscope Hair Products:

“I’m grown as hell,” she said. “I’ve been through so many situations and no one ever makes me feel the way she does.”

“As long as I’m happy, I feel like she would understand,” she added.

The happy couple announced that they were engaged back in March.

