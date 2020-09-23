Bikini Baaaawdied Kandi Poses During #RHOA Cast Trip To THIS Location

Kandi Burruss is burning up the Internet with some behind the scenes bikini photos from the #RHOA cast trip. As season 13 continues to film, now officially without NeNe Leakes, the cast is reportedly on a domestic trip instead of an out of the country excursion like last year’s vacay in Greece.

According to #RHOA insider page The Peach Report, the ladies are on the coast of the Carolinas, possibly on Lake Norman, where they’re enjoying a COVID-19 safe getaway.

While on the trip the ladies are already burning up social media with swimsuit pics, including one Kandi shared of her Kandi Coated Cakes gloriously glistening on the beach.

“@Rileyburruss DO NOT swipe left!” Kandi captioned the post while issuing a warning to her oldest daughter. “I don’t want you to block me. Everybody else swipe at your own risk! 😜,” she added noting that her hubby gave her the go-ahead for her #2LiveCrew album cover-style pic.

Here’s her healthy heaping of cakes for your viewing pleasure.

Kandi also posted a safe for work pic of her writing “I Love You Todd” in the sand.

Other RHOA stars sharing swimsuit pics included “25-pounds heavier” Kenya Moore who looked snatched despite her admitted weight gain…

Cynthia Bailey who also looked bangin’ in a ‘kini despite weight gain criticism from detractors…

and Marlo Hampton whose Norma Kamali one-piece paired perfectly with Tom Ford boots. Why Marlo’s wearing Tom Ford boots for a beach trip is beyond us—but she looks GREAT.

The returning full-time cast of #RHOA season 13 is comprised of Porsha Williams, Kandi Burruss, Cynthia Bailey, and Kenya Moore. Newbies Drew Sidora, LaToya Ali, and Falynn Guobadia will be introduced this season.

Friends of the show Marlo Hampton, Shamea Morton, and Tanya Sam will also be featured.

Will YOU be watching #RHOA season 13 to see more of these ‘kini clad cuties?