“Life After Lockup” Exclusive: Is Michael Ready For Sarah’s Surprise? [VIDEO]

We’re just a day away from the latest episode from WeTV’s “Life After Lockup”. Y’all already know “Love After Lockup” and “Life After Lockup” are our favorite guilty pleasures.

On last week’s episode (episode 10), we saw Tennison get caught up in a sticky situation between Lamar and his Uncle. Lacey took a major step for her family’s future and Michael finally reveals his shocking confession about Maria. Sarah also has a massive meltdown. Season 3 has us bracing ourselves to find out what will happen next!

This week is really going to be interesting because the tables have TURNED! Have a look at an exclusive clip below where Michael finally comes to Rayne’s birthday and is taken aback when Sarah tells him that her boyfriend Malcolm is inside:

Now after ALL the drama Michael brought to Sarah, Meagan and Maria is he really serious acting like this? The nerve!

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

Brittany wrestles with her mother’s demons. Lacey makes a risky decision behind Shane’s back. Romance blooms for Angela. A surprise at Rayne’s birthday party leaves Michael stunned. The Baptism Battle between Andrea and Lamar comes to a head. ​

“Life After Lockup” airs on WeTV Friday, September 25 at 9/8 c.

Will you be watching?