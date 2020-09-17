Shook Ones: Andrea’s Son Tennison Has Some Concerns About L.A. Living [Life After Lockup” Exclusive]

It’s Thursday and we’re just one day away from the next episode in the “Life After Lockup” four-part special on WeTV. We’ve got an exclusive clip from the upcoming episode where we see that Andrea’s not the only one worried about their family’s move to the West Coast! During a visit with Lamar’s brother, Tennison has lots of questions about maneuvering safely in his new city. Lamar has new fears of his own after his brother makes Tennison an offer that conflicts with his values.

Check out the clip below:

Yikes! Can you imagine how Andrea is going to react when she finds you? Because you KNOW she is going to find out. The good news is that Tennison handled that like a champ. He’s his own man and he won’t be peer pressured.

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

Lacey takes a major step for her family’s future. Michael has a shocking confession about Maria. Sarah melts down. Tony begs for forgiveness. Brittany makes a shocking discovery about her Mom. Lamar puts Tennison is a sticky situation.

Life After Lockup – “Up In Smoke” airs Friday, September 18 at 9pm ET on WE tv

Will you be watching?