Monica Denied Rumor She Was C-Murder Romanced At Merely 16-Years-Old When He Was 26

After recently rekindling her connection with C-Murder aka Corey Miller, Monica fans whispered about the origins of their love story. Somehow, a rumor spread that Monica and C-Murder started dating when she was under the legal age. Not only that, fans assumed the now-incarcerated musician was cheating on his spouse with then-teenage Monica at the time.

So Monica was 16 and C Murder was 26 and MARRIED when they started messing around…… Un uhhhhh, keep his ass in jail cause what ?? — put it in reverse Turry 👨🏽‍🦼 (@ate08s) August 22, 2020

39-year-old Monica, who divorced ex Shannon Brown earlier this year, has been consistently supporting Corey Miller, 49, and his campaign toward freedom. Incarcerated Miller gave his twin flame “Moses” praise as he posted a photo of Monica wearing a customized jacket, featuring his portrait.

This photo sparked a conversation around Moses’ and C-murder’s history, motivating Monica to clarify a few things.

One Instagram user questioned the origin of Monica and Corey Miller’s love story in the comment section of The Shade Room, giving Monica the opportunity to nip the speculation in the bud. The fan wrote:

He was 26 and dated her when she was 16 but y’all still support their “love” story.

To which Monica replied:

LIE NOT TRUE AT ALL !!

Monica clarified a few other things fans assumed about her, like assuming she was dumped by her ex-husband Shannon Brown — but Monica says it was the other way around. Swipe to read the whole exchange below:

Previously, Monica and Corey Miller’s brother, Master P, exchange words online after P insinuated the singer was “fake” for coming back into his brother’s life to “help” after her divorce. Master P eventually apologized for his words.

