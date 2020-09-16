The Chronicles Of Goonica: FUNNIEST Reactions To Monica ‘Got It On Her’ Denise Asking How She Earned Her Nickname

Monica once said “kick down your doors and smack your chick” in her song “So Gone” yet somehow she can not fathom how fans gave her the nickname Goonica.

The 39-year-old singer is extremely adored by fans and probably still on high after appearing on Verzus with Brandy. Monica likely sees the comments and memes still being produced from the live event that aired on September 1st gathering 6 million viewers, which is why she begs the question: “I have absolutely no idea why y’all call me Goonica! Anyone care to explain.” She wrote on her Instagram post.

I have absolutely no idea why y’all call me Goonica! Anyone care to explain 😂 Why don’t you all tell me below! Just a little Morning #MoTalk https://t.co/xW8pxcz5JK — Monica (@MonicaDenise) September 15, 2020

Thankfully, Goonica asked and she received a massive amount of replies with examples. Fans have been showing off the funniest examples of Monica ready to POP OFF, as available in twitter clips.

I’m sorry. The receipts in the replies to Monica’s request to k ow why folks call her Goonica are SENDING me. Baby, the Goonica paper trail is longer than a damn CVS receipt — LeValkyrie (@LeValkyrie) September 15, 2020

In case you missed it, for historically accurate purposes, this was the photoshoot that REALLY crowned Monica a goon to be reckoned with.

GOONica’s Greatest Hits (literally) 1. Shotgun of Mine

2. The First Shot

3. So Goon

4. Just One Of Them Guns

5. The Glock Is Mine

6. For You I Will…Shoot

7. Guns All Over Me

8. Why I Shoot You So Much

9. Knock, Knock (Pop, Pop 🔫)

10. Before I Shoot You Out My Life pic.twitter.com/XOJq5VddJz — k a r y. (@itsKARY_) July 8, 2018

Monica also showed her inner Goon during her recent attempt to free her ex-boyfriend C Murder of his wrongful conviction case from 2002. The rapper was allegedly involved in a fatal shooting that landed him behind bars.

When Monica announced that she would be teaming up with Kim Kardashian to take on the case, C Murder’s brother Master P wasn’t happy about the news and called the R&B singer “fake.” Swipe to see the wrath of Monica unleashed.

There’s more where that came from. Fans on social media pulled out a hefty load of receipts of Monica’s most Gooniest moments.

