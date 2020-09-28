Do Better: Timberwolves’ Malik Beasley Arrested On Drug & Gun Charges After Pointing Gun At Car

The Minnesota Timberwolves haven’t had a great year in the NBA, but one of their players is having an even worse time off the court.

Malik Beasley is in the center of chaos this week after reportedly pointing a gun at citizens in front of his house. 2020 has been a trying time for all of us, but under no circumstance–especially with being a professional athlete–is this action acceptable. It’s one thing if the person is on your property or has entered your home, but passing by is a whole different story.

According to reports from TMZ, a search warrant was issued, which lead to even more problems for the hooper.

Plymouth Public Safety Department tells TMZ … Beasley approached a vehicle that had stopped in front of his house Saturday and allegedly pointed a gun at them while telling them to scram. The alleged victims claim as they were driving away, Beasley continued to point the weapon at them.

Officers arrived and set up a perimeter around the property, stopping a car that had attempted to leave Beasley’s pad. Eventually, they say they obtained a warrant to search Beasley’s property and claim to have found narcotics and several guns inside, one which was allegedly stolen.

Malik was booked for possession of stolen property and narcotics and ended up being released on a pending criminal complaint. Hopefully, Malik learns about security after this incident.

“We are aware of the situation involving Malik Beasley and are in the process of gathering information at this time,” the Timberwolves said in a statement.

His attorney Steve Haney told ESPN in a statement, “The allegations against Malik will be defended vigorously.”

Beasley has averaged 20.7 points in 14 games with his current team and was previously with the Denver Nuggets from 2016 until he was recently traded to the Timberwolves in February.