So Sad: Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns’ Mother In A Coma After Contracting Coronavirus [Video]

No matter where you turn on social media, TV, or the radio, everything is about the coronavirus. The virus has uprooted daily life for almost everyone, and as of now, the path to normal everyday life is uncertain. A month ago, people talked about the virus like it was an urban legend–fast forward to the present day, and now, almost everyone can name someone who’s been laid off or experienced some personal impact from the virus.

Celebrities from all walks of life have shared how the virus has impacted them via social media, urging people to stay indoors. In the sports world, athletes were the first to sound the alarm at how easily contractable the virus is when Rudy Gobert tested positive, which led to the season being suspended and several more positive tests to come from players he recently came in contact with.

Last night, Timberwolves player Karl-Anthony Towns posted a heartfelt and emotional message about how the coronavirus personally impacted his life directly. Towns revealed that his mother had been feeling ill, and when she visited the doctor a few weeks, ago she tested positive for the virus. He also revealed his mother is in a coma and on a ventilator. He reveals her lungs deteriorated rather fast and nothing has been helping, but he and his family will continue to fight.

Karl states that he felt the need to post this video so people have the correct information. He also urges people to take this seriously and protect their families to avoid having to go through this traumatic experience and to keep others safe.

You can watch his entire video and story down below.