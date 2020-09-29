Beyoncé??? Beyhive Checks Khloe Kardashian For Resembling A Bootleg Giselle Knowles-Carter In Photoshoot

Khloe Kardashian is no stranger to internet slander. People online pick apart the reality actresses’ relationships, fashion choices and most recently, her ever-changing face. The latest uproar over the Kardashian sister involved her resembling Beyonce’s style in a photoshoot.

The Beyhive thought (or joked) that Khloe intentionally morphed into the mega-star, lacking her own style and face. Could it be surgery, photoshop, OUR eyes? Who knows…

Khloe is in full-on Beyonce drag now. pic.twitter.com/Ef2cPus9vH — MichaelBePetty (@MichaelBePetty) September 29, 2020

What we do know is Khloe is getting eviscerated by Beyonce fans and it’s funny (if you’re sinister like us.)

Beyoncé in the Check on It video was a moment 😍 pic.twitter.com/TM9qLmmafg — helvetica hoochie (@96XJS) September 28, 2020

Khloe has also caught some flak for her recent Instagram post where she promoted a prescription migraine medication. Some users felt like it was ‘irresponsible’ of the reality TV star:

“She should not be advertising medication period”, one commenter wrote, while another user agreed, writing: “That’s what I was thinking. I thought doctors were the only ones legally able to recommend or prescribe medicine.”

In an interview with Shape magazine this month, the Kardashian detailed just how painful her migraine episodes can be:

“To be honest, it was excruciating and terrible,” she said. Noting that her “countless” headaches impacted her vision in her left eye and extreme sensitivity to light, which can lead to her vomiting.

To be fair she did issue a warning about the medication to her following in the caption, but haters gonna hate we guess…

Back to these photos though. What do YOU think? Do the photos look identical? Hit the flip to see more social media hilarity ensue.