Black 17-Year-Old Girl At Stephen F. Austin State University Has Dorm Room Raided By Gun-Toting Cops After Racist White Roommates Set Her Up

Fresh off the outrage behind the lack of charges against the police officer who killed Breonna Taylor comes another harrowing story about a Black woman who nearly lost her life because of police violence and racist white people.

According to a report in Click2Houston, a 17-year-old, Black woman, freshman student at Stephen F. Austin State University named Christin Evans had her dorm room stormed in the middle of the night by trigger-happy police officers. Word is that her racist white roommates set her up in an ugly plot to terrorize her.

Christin’s civil rights attorney Randall Kallinen explains what happened and we will warn you now, it’s going to piss you off. Kallinen says that Christin’s three white roommates along with as many as SEVEN other girls thought it would be hilarious to tell their dorm’s Resident Assistant that they were being attacked by the Black teen. “They had falsely accused Christin of having scissors and threatening to stab people,” he said.

“Their daughter was sleeping and awoken at 3 o’clock in the morning by local police with flashlights shining out and their guns drawn. This could have been a Breonna Taylor circumstance,” Kallinen said during a news conference Monday afternoon.

Text messages from the University Police Chief John Fields state that the surveillance cameras on the property prove that Christin is innocent. Her parents are expected swift and unflinching consequences for all the soup cookies involved.

“The university is investigating a racially diverse group of students in an incident involving a false report to the university police department. The students responsible will be held accountable for their actions at every possible level,” Fields said in the video.

Christin Evans’s family and lawyer are calling the incident an act of “swatting,” which is a dangerous prank that is meant to cause such alarm that police respond aggressively or even with a SWAT team.

The Washington Post reported that last year a similar incident occurred in California when a 26-year-old man falsely reported an armed hostage situation which led to police storming the victim’s home and fatally shooting him on his front porch.

Christin has moved into a new dorm as the investigation continues, but she says she has been traumatized by the dreadful experience:

“I feel shaken. I don’t even know how to think. I can’t sleep at night because of this. It has made me really paranoid.”

This should be a whole felony and all these lil’ white hoes should go to jail.